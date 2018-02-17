"Black Panther" lands in theaters globally this week and it's expected to become a blockbuster at the tilts. This early, Marvel boss Kevin Feige hints that there might be sequel plans for the Chadwick Boseman-starrer.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Black Panther" is up for a big opening at the box office and a sequel could be in the cards.

Feige spoke with Variety and categorically stated that the story of "Black Panther" isn't over in just one movie. He also expressed a desire to have director Ryan Coogler back, if they do make the sequel.

"[Black Panther] has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell," Feige said. The Marvel boss, however, stated that they're focusing on one movie at a time. Even Coogler revealed he's not eyeing a sequel just yet.

"We gotta sell the movie and get it out there!" Coogler told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere. "That's where my head is. I'm at the last stage of delivering the baby, you know what I'm saying?"

The sequel wouldn't expectedly be in production for at least three or four years as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a set calendar for its releases for up to 2020.

But given the projected box office statistics for "Black Panther," the studio and the director might soon look into doing the follow-up. On opening day in the U.S. last Thursday, Feb. 15, "Black Panther" earned $25 million for its midnight preview. Analysts have been saying weeks before the premiere that the movie will become a massive hit for the MCU.

"Black Panther" centers on T'Challa (Boseman) who returns home to Wakanda to assume his position as the king after the death of his father. An adversary who's involved in a looming global crisis, however, has challenged his return. Aside from Boseman, the film also stars Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kaabi), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Forest Whitaker (Zuri) and Martin Freeman (CIA Everett K. Ross).