'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Lead 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promo image for 'Black Panther' movie

The list of nominees for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards had been revealed.

MTV dropped the titles of the films and TV series which deserve some recognition this year. The list revealed that Marvel's "Black Panther" and Netflix's "Stranger Things" lead this year's set of nominations.

"Black Panther," which is recently declared as one of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time, is being nominated for seven categories. These include the Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team, while its lead star Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for the Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero categories.

On the other hand, "Stranger Things" earned six nominations this year. These include nods for Best Show and Best On-Screen Team categories. The sci-fi drama from the Duffer Brothers also received nominations for some of its cast members, including Best Performance in a Show for Millie Bobby Brown and Best Kiss for Brown and Finn Wolfhard.

The web-released series also earned the Best On-Screen Team nominations for Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schapp, as well as Sadie Sink.

According to Indie Wire, MTV also revealed during the announcement of this year's nominations that several changes are about to be implemented during the award's night. Instead of referring to it as the "Movie of the Year" and "Show of the Year," the network will once again call it the "Best Movie" and "Best Show" awards. The "Best Actor in a Movie" and "Best Actor in a Show" will now be called "Best Performance in a Movie" and "Best Performance in a Show."

The "Tearjerker" category will also be replaced by the "Most Frightened Performance" category. In addition, the upcoming awards show will include the "Best Fight" and "Scene Stealer" categories.

Other nominees for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards include Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War," Universal Pictures' "Girls Trip," New Line Cinema's "It," and Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman."

Joining Stranger Things in the Best Show category include Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," HBO's "Game of Thrones," Freeform's "Grown-ish," and "Riverdale" from The CW.

The nominees for the Best Performance in a Movie include Chadwick Boseman from "Black Panther," Timothée Chalamet from "Call Me by Your Name," Ansel Elgort from "Baby Driver," Daisy Ridley from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and Saoirse Ronan from "Lady Bird."

The Best Performance in a Show nominees include Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things," Darren Criss from "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," Katherine Langford from "13 Reasons Why," Issa Rae from "Insecure," and Maisie Williams from "Game of Thrones."

The Best Hero nominees include Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa/Black Panther from "Black Panther," Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones," Gal Gadot's Diana Prince/Wonder Woman from "Wonder Woman," Grant Gustin's Barry Allen/The Flash from "The Flash," as well as Daisy Ridley's character Rey from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The Best Villain nominees include Josh Brolin's Thanos from "Avengers: Infinity War, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Michael B. Jordan as N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger from "Black Panther," Aubrey Plaza as Lenny Busker from "Legion," and Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise from "It"

The highly-anticipated winners for the Best Kiss category include Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni for "Jane the Virgin," Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale for "Love, Simon," Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan for "Ready Player One," KJ Apa and Camila Mendes for "Riverdale," and Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown for "Stranger Things."

The complete list of nominees can be found on MTV's website.