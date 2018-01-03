'Black Panther' Teaser Image Released; New Trailer Coming

"Black Panther" and stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia welcomes the new year in style. The crew of the upcoming Marvel movie took to social media to post a teaser peek showing the two characters all dressed up.

"Shall we, 2018?" the "Black Panther" official Twitter handle greeted the new year, accompanied by a preview photo of Wakanda royalty T'Challa escorting a dressed-up Nakia in what looks like an exclusive venue.

Facebook/Black Panther/Marvel Marvel posted a teaser photo of "Black Panther" to welcome 2018 on the first day of the new year.

The reason for Nakia's form-fitting pattern dress and T'Challa's accented two-button suit is a visit to a casino, according to Cinema Blend. That much is already teased by the upcoming movie's teaser trailer, when the three guests from Wakanda go on to take care of business even when constrained by fine tailoring.

It's all about sneak peeks for the production team of "Black Panther," as the premiere date approaches less than two months away. The new photo came just in time to remind fans to look out for a new teaser trailer for the upcoming movie next week, according to Screen Rant.

This teaser, in turn, is hyped up by a recently aired TV spot that announced the upcoming "Black Panther" trailer on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, in the middle of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The upcoming Marvel movie follows the rise of T'Challa as he returns to his native country Wakanda to claim his birthright after the murder of his father, T'Chaka. Things will not be so easy as simply laying claim to the throne, though.

Two enemies are working together to destroy the technologically advanced kingdom, one of which, Ulysses Klaue, was first seen in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" as the unscrupulous arms dealer. The other, Erik Kimmonger, is an exile from Wakanda who now wants his revenge by destroying the kingdom from within.

"Black Panther" is set to release in theaters everywhere on Feb. 16, 2018.