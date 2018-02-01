'Black Panther' to Have Two Post-Credits Scenes

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie "Black Panther" came out in a red carpet premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

"Black Panther" is going to have two post-credits scenes, but these may not be fans' ordinary post-credits scenes. In fact, new reports reveal that only one of these two sets up the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond "Avengers 4," which is expected to wrap the "Avengers" franchise.

Fans who watched the movie's world premiere earlier this week took to Twitter to reveal "Black Panther's" two post-credits scenes. One fan named Charles Murphy tweeted on Wednesday, "Black Panther post-credits: one is a potential HUGE game changer for beyond 'Avengers 4' and lines up with one VERY, VERY interesting thing I heard a while back. The other is probably common sense and something you may have guessed at already."

Fans did not reveal when exactly the post-credits scenes will appear in the film. If Marvel's usual way of doing things is anything to go by, however, it is safe to assume that there's going to be a mid-credits scene and another one after all the credits have rolled.

As for what these post-credits scenes may imply for the MCU moving forward, there are speculations that one of them might provide some sort of a tease for "Avengers: Infinity War," which is arriving in May. Some point out that considering the many questions heading into "Avengers: Infinity War," it is likely that one of the "Black Panther" post-credits scenes will shed light on one of these mysteries ahead of the upcoming "Avengers" film. That is highly likely, considering that "Black Panther" is the last MCU movie to arrive in theaters ahead of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Meanwhile, the second one is speculated to simply provide some comic relief to fans and not have any huge implications for the MCU moving forward. That is also possible, considering Marvel's history of injecting humor into its films.

"Black Panther" hits theaters on Feb. 16.