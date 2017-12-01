'Black Panther' Trailer, Spoilers: New International Poster Released

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promo image for Marvel's 'Black Panther'

The international poster for the upcoming superhero film "Black Panther" has been released by Marvel Studios.

Reports revealed that the Japanese poster for the upcoming film based on a Marvel character with the same name made its way in Japan. It showcased an intense-looking Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) riding on top of a moving car.

According to the report, the image displayed the film's action-packed car chase scene that was filmed on a set in South Korea. The lead character's new costume was also highlighted in the new poster as well.

The production was reportedly brought by Marvel Studios in the picturesque Busan Metropolitan City where the African royalty-turned-superhero unleashed his super speed to chase after his nemesis named Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis).

The film will also show several local spots in South Korea, including the Gwangalli beach and the Jagalchi Fish Market. It also includes the Gwangan Bridge that was featured in the film's trailer where around 150 cars and over 700 people were seen.

Aside from Boseman who will reprise his role as Wakanda king T'Challa/Black Panther from the "Captain America: Civil War" movie, "Black Panther" also stars Michael B. Jordan as T'Challa's nemesis Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as T'Challa's former lover and undercover spy Nakia, Danai Gurira as the leader of the Dora Milaje special forces named Okoye, Angela Bassett as T'Challa's moter Ramonda, Forest Whitaker as the elder stateman of Wakanda named Zuri, as well as Martin Freeman as CIA member Everett K. Ross.

Other than the poster, details about the upcoming "Black Panther" film were also teased in the first trailer of the "Avengers: Infinity War" where T'Challa and his African nation had been featured.

Marvel will release "Black Panther" in the US starting Feb. 16, 2018, three months before the worldwide debut of "Avengers: Infinity War" on May 4.