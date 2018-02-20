'Black Panther's' Post-Credits Scene Possibly Teases Next Captain America

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Marvel posted a teaser photo of "Black Panther" to welcome 2018 on the first day of the new year.

Marvel's "Black Panther" has only been in theaters for less than a week now, but it has already shattered box office records. However, it's not just because of its box office success that the film has been the talk of the town lately. Over the weekend, reports surfaced claiming that "Black Panther" actually teases who the next Captain America will be.

"Black Panther" brought back Bucky Barnes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many see his return as a major tease for the future of "Captain America." The film includes two post-credit scenes, the second of which addresses the questions of how Bucky Barnes might make his MCU comeback and what his comeback might be for.

Before "Black Panther" arrived in theaters, one of the trailers for "Avengers: Infinity War" had already confirmed Bucky's return to the MCU. However, fans didn't know when and where his return would be. With him appearing in the second post-credit scene of "Black Panther," it looks like Marvel is subtly teasing the character's promotion as the next Captain America.

It can be recalled that Steve Rogers is already done with the role and is now ready to leave his shield behind to pass it on to the next Captain America. The final "Black Panther" post-credits scene shows Steve Rogers escorting Bucky to Wakanda for his own protection. Fans of the "Infinity War" prequel comic know that after this event, Steve Rogers becomes a global fugitive and totally disappears from the heroic landscape. Considering that, it's possible that Bucky is bound to be the next Captain America.

The post-credits scene shows that when Bucky goes into his coma, he is wearing a white undershirt. However, he finds himself wrapped in red and blue when he wakes up. Since blue and red are Captain America's colors, fans are now taking it as a hint that Bucky is taking on his new path to Captain America.

Marvel has yet to comment on the issue, so fans should take these speculations with a grain of salt.