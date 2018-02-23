'Black Widow' Movie Updates: Chris Evans Hints Marvel May, Indeed, Make The Film

Facebook/Avengers Shown is Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character may finally get a standalone movie of her own as hinted by "Captain America" actor Chris Evans.

While there have been reports claiming that a standalone "Black Widow" movie is in Marvel Studio's pipeline, there has been no official announcement about it. Because of this, some fans can't help but be skeptical of the possibility of the movie becoming a reality.

However, in a recent interview, Evans has fueled the speculations that a "Black Widow" standalone movie may just be more than a rumor. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, the actor opined that, given the success of the currently showing "Black Panther," it seems that there is nothing Marvel Studios cannot succeed in doing, and the studio is sure to have another hit if it produces the solo "Black Widow" movie.

"There's nothing (Marvel Studios) can't do. I'm sure it's gonna have the exact same effect when 'Captain Marvel' comes out and then the 'Black Widow' movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe, and they're kind of one step ahead of everyone else ... Marvel knows what they're doing," Evans said.

It is worth noting that, despite having been a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) for 10 years already, Johansson's Black Widow character has always been relegated to supporting roles in "Iron Man," "Captain America," and "Avengers" movies.

Interestingly, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has not previously appeared in any MCU movie, but is already slated to be featured in her standalone movie, "Captain Marvel," the studio's first ever female-led movie that is slated to arrive in March next year.

According to a report last month, the standalone "Black Widow" movie is still in its early development phase, and that Marvel has hired screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to pen the script. Despite this, though, it is alleged that the supposed movie has yet to be green-lighted by Marvel Studios.

Should Evans' statement be taken as a clue that a standalone "Black Widow" movie is, indeed, happening?

Fans can only hope so.

Meanwhile, whether Johannson's Black Widow will be featured in her solo eponymous movie or not, the character is certain to return to the big screen this May 4 for "Avengers: Infinity War."