'Black Widow' Rumors: Marvel Pinpoints A Scriptwriter For Standalone Film

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow in the "Avengers" films.

Recent reports have revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has received a long-awaited addition in the form of a standalone "Black Widow" film that stars Scarlett Johansson. Further reports also reveal that Marvel has managed to hire a scriptwriter for the highly anticipated film.

According to reports, "Black Widow" is currently still in development with no release date as of yet. However, considering that they have hired a scriptwriter for the standalone film, fans are taking it as a sign that Marvel is dedicated to bringing "Black Widow" to theaters. Marvel's president Kevin Feige reportedly me with several candidates before settling on critically acclaimed Jac Schaeffer, who wrote "The Shower," which starred Anne Hathaway, as well as "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

Further reports also indicate that the seeming decision to have Johansson star in a film about her character comes after the announcement of "Captain Marvel," who will be played by Brie Larson. Johansson has been portraying the life of Black Widow since she was featured in the 2010 film, "Iron Man 2." She rose to popularity after she showcased her unique talents as an agent on "Avengers" and other subsequent films that focus on the heroic team. Although the "Black Widow" standalone film has yet to receive an official title, fans of the character have expressed their eager anticipation for the film.

Considering that the "Black Widow" movie is still in development, Marvel has yet to announce any other information relating to it. However, sources emphasize that fans should keep a look out for more information to be released in the coming months. Critics believe that it might be too early to hope that "Black Widow" makes it to the theaters but fans contend that there is hope yet. In the meantime, 2018 is a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise will be kicking things off with "Black Panther" on Feb. 12.