'Black Widow' Rumors: Marvel's Second Female-Led Superhero Movie to Arrive in 2020

Facebook/Avengers Shown is Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

The long-clamored for standalone "Black Widow" movie may arrive in 2020.

While Marvel Studios has yet to make an official announcement, unconfirmed reports claim that the solo "Black Widow" movie may arrive just two years after it was announced. According to reports, apart from Scarlett Johansson, who has already portrayed the role in "Avengers" and "Iron Man" movies, "Black Widow" may also include Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn as parts of the cast of characters.

According to an incognito source, Johansson has inked a deal with Marvel Studios to star in the standalone film feature for a hefty price of $25 million. While it is unclear whether the reported amount is precise or not, it will make Johansson as the highest-paid Hollywood actress in the event that it is true.

To recall, it was announced earlier this month that Marvel Studios is pushing through with its plan for a standalone "Black Widow" movie. While the studio has already produced several male-led solo superhero movies, "Black Widow" will be its second standalone superhero movie to feature a female-led character.

Way prior to the announcement of "Black Widow," Marvel had already revealed that it will work on its first-ever female-led movie "Captain Marvel," which will feature Brie Larson in the titular role. While it is unclear if Law and Mendelsohn are, indeed, part of the "Black Widow" movie, they are confirmed to appear in "Captain Marvel."

"Captain Marvel" is slated for a March 2019 release.

Marvel president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year that the success of "Wonder Woman" had made it easier for the studio to move forward with "Captain Marvel." With the Gal Gadot-starrer breaking box-office records, it has been proven that female superhero movies can make money, too.

"Thanks to 'Wonder Woman.' Because it just blows that fallacy out of the water," Feige said in July last year.

With Marvel proceeding with another female superhero movie even before "Captain Marvel" proves its worth, fans can only speculate if the upcoming Marvel female-led movies can be just as powerful as "Wonder Woman" at the box-office.