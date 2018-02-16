BlackBerry Motion Specs, US Release Date: A Huge Battery on an Otherwise Old Hardware

Twitter/BBMobile Promotional picture for BlackBerry Motion

After a long wait, BlackBerry fans finally got their hands on the BlackBerry Motion phone first released overseas in November 2017. But was it worth the wait?

Now owned by TCL, BlackBerry Motion does not have the iconic keyboard that previous models have. Instead, it looks much like any Android phone — a 5.5-inch 1080 display with a number of buttons on the side.

With the logo, which also serves as the fingerprint scanner, covered up, it could be easily mistaken for another brand. In many ways, it is identical to the black and bronze Keyones. It sports 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB built-in storage, as well as a two-year-old midrange Snapdragon 625 CPU. The last one does not really help the phone navigate through smartphone apps, and could stutter when used too much. Camera-wise, it features 12 megapixels on the rear and 8 megapixels in the front for quality selfies.

What really stands out in BlackBerry is its huge battery at 4,000 mAh, its largest cell ever. BlackBerry has always targeted corporate workers, and this feature could be very useful for people who are always on-the-go.

BlackBerry says Motion can last up to 32 hours on a single charge, and possibly even days for people who are not always using their phone.

Motion has yet to support wireless charging, but a Quick Charge 3.0 charger, which comes with the box, is capable of rapid charging, despite the huge battery.

Apart from that, Motion has a solid brick build, although that does not make it easy to hold for long periods of time. It features an IP7 water and dust resistance. Its brushed metal frame sports a soft touch rubberized back, which means it does not need a case, and generally safe from minor drops.

All put together, BlackBerry Motion is quite decent for a midrange camera. It is now available in the U.S. for $499.