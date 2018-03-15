'Blacklist' Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers: Red Will Betray Liz?

Facebook/NBCBlacklist Promotional photo for "The Blacklist"

Liz and Red's relationship will take on a dark turn in episode 17 of "The Blacklist" season 5.

According to the episode synopsis, an associate of the Nash Drug Syndicate will be murdered. Because of this, Red (James Spader) will put Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force on the case. Their main task is to recover crucial evidence to bring down Ian Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne).

The upcoming episode, titled "Anna-Gracia Duerte," should bring Red and Liz closer to Garvey and help bring this story arch forward. This installment could be an exciting prequel for an epic showdown waiting to unfold in the season finale.

Beyond the action though, Red is walking on a thin line. One mistake and Liz would find out more than she is supposed to know. The episode promo shows there will be some confrontation from the two leads.

"Tell me it wasn't you," Liz says in the teaser as she walks to Red. "Tell me that after we finally found a witness, you didn't take him. I will not let you leave me in the dark." It doesn't look like Red is ready to answer any of her questions, though.

One thing is for sure, something will happen in the episode that will make Liz tell Red, "You betrayed me."

Meantime, in the calmer side of the series, Aram (Amir Arison) is considering to bring his relationship with Samar (Mozhan Marno) one step further. Thanks to the time jump in the series, the pair has been together for a while now. Could the next step be an engagement? A wedding? It is hard to say with the two.

Amar has been in the spotlight in the past few episodes. Talking to Playbill earlier this month, Arison shared that he is proud of his character in the series.

"His computer savvy and problem solving skills aside, which was his original primary function on the show, it's his humanity and heart that I'm most proud to play," Arison shared. "The humor and intelligence are definitely fun aspects of Aram, but the best part are the qualities he doesn't even see in himself. He is beyond loyal, and way braver than he even realizes."

"The Blacklist" is taking a short break and will return to the small screens on Wednesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.