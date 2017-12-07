'Blade And Soul' The Dawn Of The Lost Continent Update Now Live

Blade and Soul 'Blade and Soul' expansion 'The Dawn of the Lost Continent' now live.

The next chapter in the "Blade and Soul" story is now live with the release of "The Dawn of the Lost Continent" update. Among the changes coming to the game include a new area, a level cap raise, new skills, as well as a new chapter to the game's storyline.

Act 8 of the epic storyline tasks players with the mission to awaken Jinsoyun. They must enlist the help of Chol Mugo and his GIANT FLYING PIRATE SHIP The Iron Shadow) to reach the mysterious lost continent where mysterious and dangerous new areas will be available for players to explore.

"The Dawn of the Lost Continent" marks the biggest update to "Blade and Soul" since its release over five years ago. The level cap will be increased from 50 to 55 to better prepare players for the new challenges that the lost continent of Solak brings. The Hongmoon level cap will also be increased to 25 unlocking Hongmoon Ultimate Skills, which are class-specific attacks capable of massive devastation.

Players can test their skills and earn powerful rewards with new heroic end-game dungeons. These are Hollow's Heart and Starstone Mines, two new 6-member heroic dungeons located in the new continent and Snowjade Fortress, a weekly 12-member raid dungeon.

A new heroic solo dungeon has also been added in the form of Outlaw Island. The heroic solo dungeon will pit players in the Blackram Battle Royale to challenge the pirate queen, Yeohoran, herself in a deadly duel.

The game recently concluded the North American regional championships at PAX back in August. Publisher NCSoft raised a whopping $340,000 for the event's prize pool and was streamed live on the Blade & Soul Twitch channel, quite a feat considering the NA and EU servers were launched only two years ago.

Want to be a part of the adventure or even play in the big leagues? "Blade and Soul" is available for the PC as well as iOS and Android devices.