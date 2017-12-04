Blake Lively Drastically Changes Look for Thriller Film 'The Rhythm Section'

Blake Lively looks unrecognizable these days as she drastically changed her hairstyle for her work on "The Rhythm Section." The "Gossip Girl" star traded her long blonde locks for a dark pixie cut for the upcoming thriller.

The actress shared her new look on Instagram and her followers mostly liked her new hairstyle. One fan commented that Lively could just be wearing a wig but the short and dark hairstyle suited her.

Husband Ryan Reynolds has yet to weigh in on his wife's appearance. The "Deadpool" actor trolled his wife the last time by posting a photo of her disheveled and unglamorous look when Lively started filming "The Rhythm Section."

Lively plays a sex worker looking to avenge her family who died in a plane crash in her new film. Her character transforms into a killing machine as she plots to wipe out the group that orchestrated her family's murder.

"The Rhythm Section" comes from James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions. Reed Morano ("The Handmaid's Tale") is directing the movie that's being compared to the "Bourne" series.

Lively discussed her upcoming film in a Vanity Fair interview. She related that her character's appearance is deliberate. She had to look gross and do away with Hollywood standards.

"If you drive down skid row, that's not what you see. That's not the truth," Lively explained, referring to actual sex workers like her character, who are made to look pretty for the movies. "So it's really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about."

Meanwhile, work on the Dublin set of "The Rhythm Section" rolled for the last month that Reynolds and their daughters Ines and James joined Lively in Ireland. The family rented a temporary home in the Killiney neighborhood so Lively can work and still come home to her little kids and husband every day. One of their daughters will also be celebrating her birthday in Killiney soon.