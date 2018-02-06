Blake Lively won't be working on her movie "The Rhythm Section" until June as per doctors' order. The actress recently had a second surgery after injuring her hand on the set and production has temporarily shut down until then.

According to reports, Lively will have to completely recover before returning to film on location in Spain in the summer. The movie, however, might still follow its original theater release date, as Paramount hasn't moved its schedule.

The 30-year-old actress hurt her hand while doing a stunt on "The Rhythm Section" last December on the Dublin set. Production temporarily halted but Lively came back to work a month later.

She and co-star Jude Law filmed in the streets of New York City in January. Paparazzi spotted the actors at work and Lively appeared to be doing okay after the injury.

It turned out, however, that the actress needed a second surgery in late January. Apparently, the first operation did not go as planned.

"The problem is that normally, that kind of an injury, you would have four to six weeks of rehab and then you would wear a splint," director Reed Morano, who recently won an award for her work on "The Handmaid's Tale," said. "We have to go into stunts, so it's very complicated."

"The Rhythm Section" features Lively as the assassin Stephanie Patrick. The film is based on the book that Mark Burnell wrote. It follows a woman who avenges the death of her family in a plane crash after she learns it was not an accident but a conspiracy cover up. Burnell also wrote the screenplay.

The film is produced by EON Productions, the producers of the James Bond franchise. Aside from Lively and Law, Raza Jaffrey, Daniel Mays and Tawfeek Barhom are also in the movie.

"The Rhythm Section" was originally announced for production back in August 2017.