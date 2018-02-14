Blake Lively Shares How She Lost 61 Lbs. After Second Pregnancy

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Blake Lively will be taking a break from filming "The Rhythm Section" until June because of an injury.

Blake Lively shows off her 61-pound weight loss on Instagram after losing all the weight she gained during her second pregnancy.

The 30-year-old mother gave birth to her second child with Ryan Reynolds on September 2016 and has since been working hard to get back to her hold body.

"Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," she said in the post, alongside a photo of her with personal trainer Don Saladino, who she thanked for helping her to kick her "A double S" back into shape.

She added, "10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."