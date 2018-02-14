Blake Lively Shares How She Lost 61 Lbs. After Second Pregnancy
Blake Lively shows off her 61-pound weight loss on Instagram after losing all the weight she gained during her second pregnancy.
The 30-year-old mother gave birth to her second child with Ryan Reynolds on September 2016 and has since been working hard to get back to her hold body.
"Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," she said in the post, alongside a photo of her with personal trainer Don Saladino, who she thanked for helping her to kick her "A double S" back into shape.
She added, "10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."
Following her second pregnancy, Lively told E! News that she has learned to love her new body. "It's all a process. You know after the second kid it's really different," she said a year ago. "So this is not my normal body, but I like it."
The actress added that she has learned a lot in the process. "I'm learning to love my body in every iteration, and I think that's hard for women."
Lively's Instagram update is a good step in the right direction. The mother of two, who is starring in upcoming spy film "The Rhythm Section," injured her hand while filming the movie in Dublin last September. She has since undergone a couple of surgeries, which ultimately pushed production to temporarily shut down until she recovers.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, director Reed Morano said that apart from rehabilitation, Lively's injury would require her to wear a splint. "We have to go into stunts, so it's very complicated," he added.
With the mother of two's latest photo showing that she has finally taken off her cast, looks like they could resume filming very soon.