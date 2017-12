REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Former 'The Voice' coaches-turned-lovers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Musical sweethearts Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seemed to enjoy the holiday traditions as they share a kiss under the mistletoe.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani shared how they celebrated the Christmas Eve on her Instagram Story, including the sweet kiss that they shared during her holiday party.

She also kissed her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo under the same mistletoe.

The couple, who started dating in 2015 while both serving as coaches for NBC's "The Voice," also recorded a duet titled "Christmas Eve," which was written by the pop songstress while on the ranch of her country music superstar beau. She also explained the inspiration behind the song in an interview with TuneIn's "Holiday Hits" channel.

"I was out for a run and it was this gorgeous day and I was praying and this song just came to me — the chorus just came to me," Stefani said.

She also revealed how Shelton reacted to her song, saying that he liked it so much and he wanted to include it in his own album. "When Blake heard the song, he loved it so much that he wanted to record it for his Christmas album, which was completely a shock and it blew me away. It's the first time anyone's ever recorded one of my songs," she also stated.

That is why the song was first included in Shelton's "Cheers! It's Christmas," then Stefani added it into her "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Meanwhile, other reports claimed that Shelton was asked by his girlfriend to lose the weight that he gained when they started dating each other. She reportedly gave him an ultimatum to lose his extra pounds if he wants to continue their relationship. However, Celebrity Insider claimed that sources refute the rumour, saying that Stefani does not mind Shelton's weight issues.