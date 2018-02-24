Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Rumors: Pair Disappointed About Not Having A Child Despite Attempts?

Reuters/Carlos Duran Rumors suggest that Gwen Stefani is disappointed that she has not gotten pregnant with Blake Shelton's baby yet.

While there are rumors claiming that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have put their plans of getting married and having a baby on hold, it has been revealed that there is no veracity to the reports as the two never have plans, to begin with.

Rumors about Shelton and Stefani supposedly delaying their plans to get married and have children circulated online this week after a supposed source of Us Weekly alleged that it is the case. However, according to a source of Gossip Cop, the two are not delaying their plans as the supposed plans are non-existent after all.

According to the rumors that swirled earlier this week, Shelton and Stefani's supposed cancellation of the plans to get married and have a baby stemmed from the disappointment of the two have over the failure of Stefani to get pregnant despite their attempt for more than a year already. However, Gossip Cop points out that the report of Us Weekly is contradictory as its source also alleged that Stefani is traditional, hence, she wants to get married first before having a baby. If she is traditional, the gossip-busting website stresses that there is no way for her to be disappointed over not getting pregnant as she and Shelton have yet to tie the knot.

The incognito source of the U.S.-based publication also alleged that, at this point, Shelton and Stefani are only focused on what they have as a couple. Reportedly, the two have adjusted on their goals as a romantic pair, and take things as how they are.

"Their relationship has grown and matured into a stable, loving union. The need to get married and have kids isn't the priority it once was, " the unnamed source said.

Shelton and Stefani have been a couple for a little more than three years now. The two became a romantic item on the set of "The Voice," where both of them served as coaches then. Stefani had just ended her 13-year marriage with former husband Gavin Rossdale while Shelton was still fresh from his breakup with Miranda Lambert when they revealed in November 2015 that they were already exclusively dating.