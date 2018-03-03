Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Rumors: Still Together Despite Speculations

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

American country singer Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani have been under some news outlets' microscopes recently, some of which have been doubting the authenticity of their relationship outside the public eye. On top of that, there have been recent rumblings regarding the undisclosed decision of the two to keep away from the spotlight for the time being.

As reported by E! News, they speculate that the couple who both co-hosted "The Voice" had to tone down how often they share affectionate posts for each other on social media and in public so as not to fuel "speculations" that they are faking it.

However, this was merely a speculation, and in fact, there are multiple pieces of evidence that support that the 41-year-old country singer and the 48-year-old Stefani are showing no signs of slowing down their romantic antics toward one another.

As reported by Gossip Cop, they exposed a false claim that "most fans did not know Blake sent Gwen a 'massive flower arrangement'," which happened on Valentine's Day. The truth is that the occurrence was posted on Stefani's social media, which has been met with numerous positive responses from the couple's fans. In addition to that, one report alludes to the demeanor of the two regarding pregnancy rumors — specifically, the false reports that Stefani is pregnant with twins.

In one of Shelton's live performances last month, he openly laughed off the rumors, and even invited Stefani to the stage and sang "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" to the adoration of their fans.

Furthermore, it is hardly possible for any of the rumors alluding to a breakup to be true. In an Instagram post, Stefani posted a photo of her and Shelton taken on Friday, March 2, at LAX as she bid him "good luck" on his upcoming show.