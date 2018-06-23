Blake Shelton Considers Relationship With Gwen Stefani 'a Miracle' After Hitting Rock Bottom

YouTube/The Voice Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still deeply in love with each other three years after they started dating.

Blake Shelton admitted that he never thought that his relationship with girlfriend Gwen Stefani will last but believed that "a miracle" brought them together to get out of a challenging state in his life.

In the upcoming interview with Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist that will be released on Sunday, the country music star opened up about the beginning of his romance with the No Doubt vocalist.

"When I was going through my divorce and just hit rock bottom, just like anyone does when they go through something that devastating, it's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time," the "I'll Name The Dogs" singer stated.

The time that Shelton was talking about was when he and his estranged wife and fellow country music star Miranda Lambert called it quits after four years of marriage in 2015. Stefani, on the other hand, also just got off her relationship with rock star husband Gavin Rossdale from Bush.

Shelton also went candid when he said that both he and Stefani might have actually thought during the first days of their relationship that what they were having was just a rebound deal.

But three years after they opted to give their relationship a shot, Shelton revealed that their bond is stronger than ever. He also feels that they are ready to take it to the next level.

However, a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight back in March that the couple is not in a rush to tie the knot. "Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now," the source stated.

Shelton and Stefani fell in love on the set of "The Voice," where they both served as coaches in the long-running reality singing competition.