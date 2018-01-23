Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Breakup Rumors: Miranda Lambert Slams Ex-Husband During Performance

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. Lambert has revealed that her new album,"The Weight of These Wings," drew inspiration from her failed marriage with Shelton.

Miranda Lambert took a jab at her ex-husband Blake Shelton as he and fellow "The Voice" coach Gwen Stefani have been caught up in various breakup rumors in the recent weeks. The 34-year old singer seemingly slammed Shelton while performing on stage by replacing the lines of her 2015 hit single, "Little Red Wagon."

During her stop in South Carolina for her "Livin' Like Hippies" Tour, Lambert sang "Little Red Wagon" with a twist on the line "I live in Oklahoma." The line, which was a reference to the time when she and Shelton were still married and were residing in Oklahoma, was replaced with a more current line "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."

Some fans took this as unnecessary given that both Lambert and Shelton have been divorced since 2015 and have since found new partners. However, many fans simply thought that the singer was joking and was simply making light of her failed marriage, despite their controversial split. That being said, the jab's timing could be worse as Shelton and Stefani are allegedly undergoing a rough patch in their relationship.

Earlier this month, Celebrity Insider reported that Shelton had been caught cheating with Chloe Kohanski causing a deluge of speculation regarding a split. While the allegations remained unproven, the rumors that took shape failed to disappear.

However, the couple seems intent on quashing all speculation showing their fans that they are still going strong, being recently spotted in Mexico taking a romantic beach stroll. Publications quickly picked up on the news changing their tune to a more positive one.

"Their fans can finally relax because these two are not done," Celebrity Insider now reports even adding that the couple "managed to end the nasty rumors that were saying that this beautiful couple had all kinds of troubles and they are breaking up."

Does this mean that the breakup rumors will stop? Not likely, but Shelton and Stefani are probably used to it given that they are one of the most talked about celebrity couple at this time.