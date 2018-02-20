Blake Shelton Laughs at 'Twins' Rumors with Girlfriend Gwen Stefani

REUTERS/Harrison McClary Blake Shelton performs "Gorina" at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015.

American singer couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are dismissing the recent rumors about them being pregnant with twins. These reports have persisted since November of last year, and given the amount of time that they spend together, it seems they are unfazed by the false rumors.

As reported by Gossip Cop, the two have been victims of false pregnancy reports by numerous tabloids, not only alleging that the 48-year-old "Hollaback" singer is pregnant but is expecting twins. It turns out that both Shelton and Stefani decided to maintain their sense of humor by "laughing off" these erroneous speculations.

On top of that, the couple had also been falsely accused of planning a "shotgun wedding" due to the alleged pregnancy.

During the 41-year-old country singer's performance at his new restaurant, the Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Feb. 10, Shelton poked fun at the rumors that have plagued his relationship with Stefani over the past two years by sarcastically telling the crowd that Stefani "gave birth to twins" the day before — to which the crowd responded with roaring laughter.

Later that night, Stefani joined Shelton on stage, and the couple performed the song "Go Ahead And Break My Heart" in front of the live audience.

The two seem to be very content with their relationship after two years, and have proven to be still very much in love, despite not being married. In the past, Shelton used to be worried about his standing with Stefani's three children, Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston — which she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Fortunately, it seems that Shelton has had a positive impact on Stefani's sons' lives. Additionally, Shelton was also seen at the Superbowl this year with Rossdale. In what appears to be an awkward situation for most, the two appeared to get along quite nicely.