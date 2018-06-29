Blake Shelton Launches New Restaurant in Nashville

Facebook/NBCTheVoice Country music star Blake Shelton

Aside from having the most number of wins in "The Voice," country music superstar Blake Shelton has more blessings to be thankful for, including his smooth-sailing relationship with Gwen Stefani and his brand-new restaurant.

In an interview with People, this year's winner of the CMT Video of the Year award opened up about dating the No Doubt singer as well as the opening of the second branch of his Ole Red Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the country crooner, he had his eyes set on expanding his restaurant business in Nashville after the success of his first branch in his hometown in Tishomingo, Oklahoma in September 2017.

But when he and his girlfriend checked out the former bank building that was set to be the second branch's location, they immediately discovered literal loopholes in their supposedly fail-proof plan.

"We went upstairs to the rooftop and Gwen's heel goes through the roof," Shelton stated. "And I'm trying to get her leg back out and free and I'm like, 'What the f— is that?'" he added.

But fast-forward to the present day, the new restaurant is already being swarmed by guests who come to sip on their signature cocktails like the "Tishomingo Sunset" while listening to live music.

The "I'll Name The Dogs" singer also revealed that he already invited several friends to perform in his new restaurant. He also said during a press conference that now is an exciting time in Nashville because artists like him are starting to realize that the area is becoming a hot destination.

"It's funny that it's taken all this time for us artists to start figuring out, 'Hey we need to start putting some stuff down here on Broadway now because the town's exploding and Nashville is the place to be.' But we don't ever want it to get away from country music at the same time you know," the country singer stated as reported by Eyewitness News.

He also believes that since the music industry continues to change rapidly, the time is ripe for artists like him to make their presence felt downtown and remind the country music fans that Nashville is still a music-based community.