Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert News: Former Couple Still Apart Despite Recent Rumors

There have been reports of some communication between Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, which has been suggested to be their way of finding some comfort from their former spouses after their respective breakups. The real motives might be a bit different from that.

Just last week, Miranda Lambert has reportedly parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Anderson East. The latest statement that she made during her concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, was seen to be somehow connected to that, according to People.

Reuters/Harrison McClary Blake Shelton performs "Gonna" at the 49th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel," the 34-year old country singer said before launching into an acoustic version of "Tin Man" in front of the crowd.

"I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately," she added at the time.

On Blake Shelton's side, there have been rumors that he was the one to allegedly dump Gwen Stefani, according to Gossip Cop. A report from In Touch also hinted that Shelton and Lambert, former spouses, are now talking to each other perhaps to help cope with their recent breakups.

According to the rumors, Lambert has reached out to Blake via text, finding him an "unlikely source of support" according to a source supposedly familiar with the ongoings with the two, even adding that the former couple has "become close friends and allies."

Given this recent tweet from Shelton himself, though, this looks to be very unlikely. It's a response to a tweet about "screwing the help," likely a dig at Gwen Stefani's ex-husband. Additionally, it is more likely that Shelton and Stefani are still together to throw shade at an ex or two, and the story about the "texting" and "support" for Lambert is unfounded.