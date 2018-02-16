Blakely Lively Weight-Loss News: 'Slow but Steady' Approach Does the Trick, Actress Says
Blake Lively's weight-loss journey is a testament to the adage "Slowly but surely."
It was in September 2016 when Lively gave birth to her second daughter with "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds, Ines, but it took here more than a year to shed the unwanted pounds that came with her pregnancy. Despite the slow process, though, Lively shared in an interview that she is still proud of achieving a 61-pound drop in her weight.
"I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did. It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that. It's also your thing, where you want to like, put on Spanx and be like, 'Look how skinny I look after a baby,' but really, it doesn't matter how many corsets you put on -- I was still a full 61 pounds over my weight," Lively said.
While Lively is proud of her weight-loss achievement, "The Shallows" actress stressed that shedding the unwanted pounds and bulges should not be a priority for moms. However, according to Lively, she came with the decision to lose weight primarily because she wanted to.
In an Instagram post earlier this week, Lively posted a photo of her post-pregnancy body along with her trainer Don Saladino. As a caption to her post, Lively pointed out the importance of hard work to achieve weight loss and thanked Saladino for helping her get back in shape.
In an earlier interview with Saladino, who also helped Lively with her training for certain roles, including "The Shallows," he revealed that the actress had never complained about the things he wanted her to do. According to Lively's wellness trainer, though, the training he put Lively through was also dependent on her physical condition as there were times she would come to the gym even if she had not slept well because of her baby.
"I'm not going to beat the crap out of her. That's the worst thing to do for someone," Saladino said last year.