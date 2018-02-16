Blakely Lively Weight-Loss News: 'Slow but Steady' Approach Does the Trick, Actress Says

Facebook/The Shallows Blake Lively as Nancy Adams in "The Shallows."

Blake Lively's weight-loss journey is a testament to the adage "Slowly but surely."

It was in September 2016 when Lively gave birth to her second daughter with "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds, Ines, but it took here more than a year to shed the unwanted pounds that came with her pregnancy. Despite the slow process, though, Lively shared in an interview that she is still proud of achieving a 61-pound drop in her weight.

"I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did. It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that. It's also your thing, where you want to like, put on Spanx and be like, 'Look how skinny I look after a baby,' but really, it doesn't matter how many corsets you put on -- I was still a full 61 pounds over my weight," Lively said.

While Lively is proud of her weight-loss achievement, "The Shallows" actress stressed that shedding the unwanted pounds and bulges should not be a priority for moms. However, according to Lively, she came with the decision to lose weight primarily because she wanted to.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Lively posted a photo of her post-pregnancy body along with her trainer Don Saladino. As a caption to her post, Lively pointed out the importance of hard work to achieve weight loss and thanked Saladino for helping her get back in shape.