'BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle' Gets Official Release Date; Post-Launch Plans Detailed

(Photo: Facebook/arcsystemworksu) A promotional image for "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle."

It won't be long before fans can get their hands on the highly anticipated 2D fighting game "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle."

Game developer and publisher Arc System Works has announced that players in Japan and the rest of Asia can get the title via PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch on May 31 while the folks over in North America will have to wait until June 5 to pick it up. The game is releasing in the same platforms in the region.

The base roster for "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" will feature 20 characters. Twenty more will be added in the game via downloadable content (DLC) with Blake Belladonna from the anime-style web series "RWBY" first in line.

There is also a DLC Character All-in-One Pack, which is expected to be the one place that players can get every single character that will be added in the game post-launch.

"BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" will be getting six more "volumes" of character DLCs while there is another mysterious pack that is yet to be labeled.

Despite many expansions planned for the game, fans, especially those who wanted to see more "RWBY" characters in the base game, are not completely happy about the planned line-up.

The original "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" ensemble is set to include Ruby and Weiss from the said franchise, which means that players will have to shell out extra money to be able to get the rest of the gang should they be part of the DLC volumes in store, which they likely would be.

Gamers are also upset that "Persona 4 Arena Ultimax" is not getting some love, at least in the launch version of "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle."

This means that if Arc System Works plans to add characters from the 2013 fighting game to "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" in the future, players will have to pay more money to get them as well.