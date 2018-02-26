'BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle' Update: New Images Show Off Different Game Modes

Arc System Works Platinum the Trinity is one of the characters included in the first character pack for "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle," which early adopters can get for free.

Anime fighter developer Arc System Works has released some new screenshots for "BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" that showcases the different game modes and features that the game will have.

The company recently uploaded some new screenshots on its Japanese website that Siliconera was kind enough to translate and share. According to the images, the upcoming crossover fighter will have six different game modes.

First up is Episode Mode, which is essentially the game's story mode. Here, players will be able to experience the original story that combines the four major franchises into one world as the different characters meet and interact in a place called the Phantom Field. Based on how the image looks, it seems each franchise will get its own episode.

Next is Tactics Mode, a place where newcomers and veterans alike can come in and explore the game's unique systems and learn more about them. Given that it is an Arc System Works' game, players should expect a decent level of depth with regard to the game's complexity.

Survival Mode is next and, as the name implies, players must survive waves of enemies in a row. Assuming it will be like other survival modes in other games, player health will most likely not heal between matches or, if it does, they will only get a small amount back.

To no surprise, one of the six game modes is a Training Mode where players can experiment various combos and hone their skills against a dummy target.

The last two game modes differ in that they are less about fighting and just seem to be bonus additions. Gallery Mode will allow players to view various illustrations, graphics, and cutscenes, while Replay Theater will let players watch previous matches, perhaps to gain a better understanding of what they did wrong and right.

"BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle" is an upcoming crossover fighting game that combines "BlazBlue," "Persona 4: Arena," "Under Night In-Birth," and "RWBY." It is set to launch on June 5 in North America, and early adopters will be able to get the first downloadable character pack for free.