'Bleach' Live-Action Film Latest News: New Teaser Video Previews Ichigo and Rukia's First Encounter

Bleach Official Live-Action Movie Site Promotional image for the live-action adaptation of the Japanese supernatural manga series, “Bleach” written and illustrated by Tite Kubo. It features Souta Fukushi as the main protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki.

A new teaser video has been released for the upcoming live-action adaptation of "Bleach."

The 30-second video, which is currently streaming on Warner Bros. Japan's official YouTube channel, previews what looks to be Ichigo Kurosaki's first encounter with a monstrous Hollow and his town's designated shinigami, Rukia Kuchiki. It also teases that particular point when the incapacitated Rukia is forced to lend some of her powers to Ichigo so that he can become Karakura Town's substitute shinigami.

YouTube/ワーナー ブラザース 公式チャンネル

The "Agent of Shinigami," also known as "Substitute Shinigami Arc," is the source manga's first arc and is the center of the upcoming film. It tells the story of how a 15-year-old guy named Ichigo, played by Souta Fukushi, becomes a temporary shinigami for his own hometown. He becomes one after inadvertently interfering with the duties of the current shinigami Rukia, played by Hana Sugisaki, and causing her to be injured by the Hollow that invades his home.

Rukia only meant to lend Ichigo some of her powers. However, her injuries turned out to be much more serious than she could've anticipated. She ends up losing all of her powers, which will, in turn, force her to take on the guise of a normal girl in Ichigo's class.

The arc took up the first 70 chapters of the popular manga series written and illustrated by Tite Kubo. It also made up the first 20 episodes of the anime adaptation that was first launched in 2004 in Japan and in 2006 in the US.

The live-action film will be directed by Shinsuke Satou, who has previously worked on the live-action film adaptations of "Gantz" and "Gantz II: Perfect Answer," as well as on the 2016 film, "Death Note: Light Up the New World."

The "Bleach" live-action film is scheduled for release in Japanese theaters on July 20. Fans can watch out for additional information about this film on its official Warner Bros. Japan page.