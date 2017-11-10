'Blend S' Episode 6 Spoilers: Is Dino and Maika's Rom-Com Story About to Take a Significant Turn?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Blend S,” based on the four-panel comic strip manga by Miyuki Nakayama.

Right from the start, Café Stile's store manager, Dino, has shown a romantic interest in the accidental sadist, Maika. And now that her older siblings have expressed their support in the guy they thought was dating their sister, has Dino's chances of getting together with Maika just increased on the Japanese workplace comedy anime series, "Blend S"?

The previous episode saw Maika missing work for the first time when she caught a cold on a particularly stormy night. This prompted Dino, along with the rest of the Café Stile staff, to pay her a visit at home, where they met her older sister, Aika, who was previously shown in the premiere, and her older brother, Kouichi.

Thinking that Dino was dating their sister, Aika and Kouichi took it upon themselves to interrogate the store manager and find out everything they could about him to ensure that he would always feel welcome in their house, and thus be Maika's partner forever.

This, however, did not please Maika, who ended up showing her sadistic side at home. Could she be growing so well into the role that she's been playing at work that it is gradually becoming her true personality? Or has she always been a secret sadist all along?

And although she has explicitly told her siblings to lay off on Dino, one can't help but wonder if they Aika and Kouichi have really taken Maika's warning to heart, or will they end up showing their support for Dino anyway in future episodes?

Moreover, a post-credit scene showed Maika back at work and unintentionally causing the store manager's nose to bleed when she said how she loved it that they now smelled like each other after their individual hair treatment. Can Dino live through more of this kind of unintentional sadism from Maika on the next episode titled, "Matsubara on the River Bank, etc."?

"Blend S" airs on Saturdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. It also airs on AT-X on Mondays at 8 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.