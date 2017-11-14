'Blend S' Spoilers: Maika Enjoys a Trip With Friends

A change of scenery is what otaku or anime enthusiasts will prominently see in the upcoming episode of comedy series "Blend S." Maika and the crew will step out into the sunshine for a riverside barbecue.

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Blend S,” based on the four-panel comic strip manga by Miyuki Nakayama.

In an episode titled "Matsubara on the River Bank," Maika looks forward to a day out with friends. While she is thrilled to bask in the sunshine, her friends, Kaho, Akizuki, and Miu, who loathe even the idea of being outside, do not share the same sentiments. They have to be dragged outside.

For this episode, the usual café setting is exchanged in favor of three new locations. Apart from the riverside barbecue, the gang will go on a shopping trip, where they will be choosing swimsuits. And it will be followed by a trip to the beach.

While on their shopping trip, there is a scene where Dino's growing infatuation with Maika is highlighted. It is pretty clear how the former cannot handle the latter's cuteness. The café manager even gets a nosebleed and faints when Maika tells him she fancies how they both smell alike.

At the beach, Akizuki who is preoccupied with staring at Kaho will take a volleyball to the face. Dino will try to pump air into an inflatable whale and will be out of breath when he is finished.

"Blend S" premieres Saturdays at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. Anime enthusiasts can also catch the series as it airs on AT-X on Mondays at 8 p.m. JST.

Other broadcast schedules can be found on the series' official site. New episodes of "Blend S" will also be simulcast in selected regions worldwide through the online streaming service Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 10 a.m. PST.