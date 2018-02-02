'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Jane's Daughter Rises from the Dead

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Jane (Jaimie Alexander) will discover that her daughter, Avery (Kristina Reyes), is not dead in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Two Legendary Chums," the promo shows the teen pretty much alive and well, albeit frustrated that she is being held at the FBI office. Previously, it was believed that Avery was killed and that Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) had a hand on her death. The promo shows Jane's shocked face when she sees her daughter holding a gun pointed at her. In one scene, she and Weller are shown interrogating Avery, asking her why she faked her death.

The sneak peek also provides some insights on what Avery is up to since she went off the grid. Naturally, the FBI is wary of her motives. Reade (Rob Brown) wants to know everything about the teen, from her father's background to her potential motivations for lying about her situation. He is cautious of Jane's reaction to the matter, though, asking her if it is okay to investigate her daughter. Jane has no qualms about it, even though she is clearly distraught.

The other agents what to conduct a polygraph test for Avery, but Weller is against it. According to him, it will only freak out the teen and that she will not want to reveal what she knows all the more. His colleagues seem to agree with the idea. Weller also tries to talk to Jane in private, but she turns him down. Previously, series creator Martin Gero said that the situation with Avery's would continue to affect the pair's relationship.

"It's a very emotional story, obviously, and I don't want to give too much away because I think people really deserve to — it's a really big part of the story and they should just watch it," the series creator explained. "I think we deal with it really well, we dedicate a lot of time to it in that episode back, but it's a hard thing to get over. It's a really hard thing to get over. And how #Jeller mends is a really interesting and beautiful story, and you have that to look forward to in the next few episodes."

"Blindspot" season 3 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.