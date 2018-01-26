'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Weller Goes Undercover

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) will go on a dangerous undercover mission in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Two Legendary Chums," the synopsis reveals the kind of case the special agent will be taking on. Weller will reportedly team up with an old friend on a covert assignment. The man in question is his former FBI partner, Don Shipley (Darren Goldstein). The promo photos show the two, deep in the woods with other rebels. Elsewhere, Zapata (Audrey Esparza) will have an interesting Q and A with an unexpected person. It looks like she will have the pleasure of interrogating a former foe.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes are expected to be difficult for the "Jeller" couple. After admitting that he killed Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) daughter, Weller's relationship with her has become fractured. Series creator Martin Gero told TV Guide that the said storyline would be an emotional one. According to him, how the pair will mend these cracks in their marriage is going to be beautiful to witness. For now, both Weller and Jane are testing waters, unwilling to be the one to trigger a vicious fight.

Gero also teased that the back half of the current season would see Weller and Jane trying to find "equilibrium" once again. They are willing to make their marriage work and have no wish to part ways. Still, Jane will not be able to forget Weller's crime so soon. The knowledge that he was the one who killed her daughter will continue to haunt her.

"Ideally, for a relationship to work you want balance, so this season it's about them trying to find that," Gero said. "Find that balance with each other despite all of their secrets. ... Some people will be elated, some people will be heartbroken [with the finale]. I think it's got a twist that's going to keep you on the hook all summer."

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 12 will air Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.