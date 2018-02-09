'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Jane Faces Off with Old Friend Nas

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Nas Kamal (guest Archie Panjabi), the head of NSA's top-secret division, will return in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Warning Shot," the synopsis reveals that the squad will handle a high profile case involving a dangerous piece of technology. Apparently, the device was stolen from NSA and they need to locate it quickly. The promo reveals that it has the power of mass destruction. Nas is there to orient them about the probe, but she is keeping a deadly secret. In the clip, it looks like she was the one who pinched the tech to use it for her own selfish plans.

When viewers last saw Nas, her reputation was in tatters. She was the head of Zero Division, a secret wing of NSA, specializing in tailing a particular terrorist group code-named Sandstorm. For six years, Nas and her team were keeping tabs on the organization until their operation hit a snag. The AUSA Weitz conducted its own investigation on the many mistakes the squad committed while hunting Sandstorm. Nas decided to take the fall for her colleagues.

Nas may be after the tech to clear her name regarding the Sandstorm fiasco. In the promo, Nas is telling a bewildered Jane (Jaimie Alexander) that there are certain sacrifices that need to be made. If Nas has gone rogue, Jane and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) will have no choice but to stop her. Panjabi's return in the series was announced in November last year. Executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly that they were lucky to have the Emmy award winner back.

"We're so elated to have the tremendous Archie Panjabi back for a very exciting one-off episode this year!" the EP teased. "I can't say much about what will happen in the episode yet, but Nas will play a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year."

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 13 will air Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.