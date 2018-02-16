'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Team Tracks Down Armageddon Technology

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his FBI team will track down a technology capable of mass destruction in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Warning Shot," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be tapped to locate the missing technology. Apparently, it was stolen from the NSA. Weller and the others know what is at stake if the tech falls in the hands of the enemies. It is a weapon of Armageddon that has the power to wipe out cities in a blink of an eye. The FBI team is set to work with an old friend, Nas Kamal (guest Archie Panjabi), who will come to brief the agents about the situation.

The promo, however, suggest that Nas may be behind the theft. In the clip, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is looking at her with suspicious eyes. Nas is telling her that certain sacrifices are needed to be made. Viewers know Nas as the head of NSA's top-secret division, the Zero Division, who was in charge of tracking down a terrorist group code-named Sandstorm. When she was last seen, she took a fall from grace when her group was investigated by the AUSA Weitz.

Nas took the blame for the Zero Division's many mistakes. The AUSA Weitz exposed the blunders they committed in the six years they were tracking down the terrorist group. If Nas is indeed the one who pilfered the tech, it must be her revenge for the NSA who treated her like trash in the past. In November last year, executive producer Martin Gero announced Panjabi's return to the show. According to him, they were all excited to have her back.

"We're so elated to have the tremendous Archie Panjabi back for a very exciting one-off episode this year!" the EP teased. "I can't say much about what will happen in the episode yet, but Nas will play a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year."

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 13 will air Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.