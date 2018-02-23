'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Weller Reunites With Ex-Lover

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is set to reunite with an ex-lover in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Warning Shot," the synopsis reveals that Nas Kamal (guest Archie Panjabi), the head of NSA's Zero Division, will return to the show. She will be reaching out to the FBI to help track down a technology capable of mass destruction. The tech was apparently stolen from the NSA and haste is imperative in securing it. If the thing ends up in the hands of the enemy, there is no telling what kind of trouble it will cause.

Viewers know Nas as the leader of the secret group that was hunting down a terrorist faction code-named Sandstorm in season 1. She took the fall when the AUSA Weitz exposed the many blunders that her squad committed in the six years they were keeping an eye out on the extremists. Nas was also romantically involved with Weller at one point in their lives. Now, of course, he is in a serious relationship with Jane (Jaimie Alexander).

Unpredictably, Jane and Nas are good friends. That is why, when Nas starts to act oddly while they are searching for the tech, she begins suspecting the worse. The promo shows Nas telling Jane that certain sacrifices are needed to be made. It looks like she is the one behind the theft and that she intends to use the tech for selfish reasons. It has been a while since Panjabi was last seen in the NBC series. Executive producer Martin Gero said they were all excited to have Emmy winner back.

"We're so elated to have the tremendous Archie Panjabi back for a very exciting one-off episode this year!" the EP teased. "I can't say much about what will happen in the episode yet, but Nas will play a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year."

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 13 will air Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.