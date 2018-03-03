'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad Handles Patterson Mishap

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Patterson (Ashley Johnson) will find herself in hot water in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Everlasting," the synopsis reveals that the head of the FBI Forensic Science Unit will be in trouble. It will start when she is following a lead involving a queer tattoo. When the case results in a horrible accident, Patterson will have to step back to analyze what went wrong. She must prove that someone is out there, trying to sabotage her, or everything will be blamed on her. Her team will do their best to assist her in the probe, but they cannot be personally involved. Patterson must solve this enigma on her own.

Last episode, the spotlight was on Nas Kamal (guest Archie Panjabi), the head of Zero Division, who appeared to warn the squad about a theft that took place in the NSA. A technology capable of mass destruction was stolen by unidentified individuals. They must secure the item and return it to the NSA before all hell breaks loose. Unfortunately, the lack of trust among the agents resulted in them doubting each other's integrity. Nas' return after the messy affair with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Weitz (Aaron Abrams) was also suspicious.

When Nas was last seen in the series, she and her group were under the investigation by the now congressman Weitz. He zeroed in on their blunders regarding the hunt for a terrorist faction code-named Sandstorm. Nas and her team were tracking down the insurgents for six years. Executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly that they were happy to have Panjabi back.

"We're so elated to have the tremendous Archie Panjabi back for a very exciting one-off episode this year!" the EP teased. "I can't say much about what will happen in the episode yet, but Nas will play a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year."

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 14 will air Friday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.