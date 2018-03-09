'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Zapata To Betray Her Team?

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Zapata (Audrey Esparza) will find herself caught in between two opposing bigwigs in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Deductions," the synopsis reveals that the agent will be forced to choose a side on the CIA-FBI showdown set to happen. Her connections to Langley will make things awkward between her and the rest of Weller's (Sullivan Stapleton) team. Her commitment to both parties will likely push her to become the negotiator and see if they can come up with a plan that works both ways.

Meanwhile, the FBI squad will be forced to trust a convict who will provide intel about a dangerous plot that could kill innocent lives. Weller and his colleagues will have to decide if they are willing to take the risk or to buy more time before choosing the best resort to take in the situation. Elsewhere, Crawford (special guest star David Morse) is back to make problems for Roman (Luke Mitchell). The two will reportedly argue on how to handle a precarious situation.

In an interview with TVLine, series creator Martin Gero made clear that Crawford is season 3's big bad. He took over Director Hirst's (Mary Stuart Masterson) place when Weller's squad took her down by exposing the crimes that she committed. Gero said that Roman is especially motivated to stop Crawford's evil plans.

"... Roman has created these tattoos to bring down this guy Hank Crawford, and while the team is working the outside of it, Roman has infiltrated the inside. Even though the team doesn't know it yet, their goal is the same. They're just going about it very differently. It's a tandem attack on this guy. Everything that you thought was disparate shuffles together in a really satisfying way. And while we lose Hirst as our Big Bad, we're now on to Hank Crawford, played expertly by David Morse, who I can't believe we get to have on our TV show," Gero teased.

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 15 will air Friday, March 16 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.