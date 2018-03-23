'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers: Did Roman Forget His Gripe With Crawford?

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Roman (Luke Mitchell) is steadily losing track of his original intentions in infiltrating Hank Crawford's (special guest star David Morse) group in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Mum's the Word," the synopsis reveals that as Roman gets to know the Crawford family better, the more he forgets why he is on a covert mission in the first place. It must be because of his continued association with Hank's daughter, Blake (Tori Anderson). As her bodyguard and boyfriend, he cannot help but see how she and the rest of the Crawfords behave outside the limelight.

Roman is also bound to see his sister Jane (Jaimie Alexander) soon. She and the FBI team will be attending the gala hosted by Hank. This will be their opportunity to arrest him if things work out according to plan.

The promotional photos show Jane and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) wearing formal clothes. She has on a blonde wig, but Roman will have no trouble recognizing her.

In an interview with TVLine, series creator Martin Gero spoke about the siblings' missions.

According to him, Jane and Roman are not yet aware that they want the same thing, to take down Hank. Weller's squad has been keeping an eye out on the man since he took over Director Hirst's (Mary Stuart Masterson) position. Roman is also determined to stop Hank's evil plans. This was why he created the tattoos on his sister's back.

"Roman has created these tattoos to bring down this guy Hank Crawford, and while the team is working the outside of it, Roman has infiltrated the inside. Even though the team doesn't know it yet, their goal is the same. They're just going about it very differently. It's a tandem attack on this guy. Everything that you thought was disparate shuffles together in a really satisfying way. And while we lose Hirst as our Big Bad, we're now on to Hank Crawford, played expertly by David Morse, who I can't believe we get to have on our TV show," Gero teased.

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 16 will air Friday, March 30, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.