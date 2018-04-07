'Blindspot' Season 3 Episode 18 Spoilers: Promo Clip Shows Reed Getting Stabbed

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Roman (Luke Mitchell) seems to have fully allied himself to Hank Crawford's (special guest star David Morse) group in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot."

In the episode titled "Clamorous Night," the synopsis reveals that Roman will have to decide whether to put his sister in danger for the sake of his new family.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows that Roman will do so, judging from how he insultingly tells Jane (Jaimie Alexander) that everyone she loves will be in danger. In the previous episode, he put out hits for every member of the FBI team. The clip shows Patterson (Ashley Johnson) cowering in fear, while Zapata (Audrey Esparza) is trying to stay alive while bullets rain on her. Then, there is Reed (Rob Brown) who is wrestling with a man holding a knife. At the end of the teaser, the assistant director appears to have been fatally stabbed.

Jane and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) had no way of knowing the horror they would face when they were planning the entrapment operation for Crawford. They had everything under control, at first, and Jane's daughter, Avery (Kristina Reyes), was even included in the operation.

They attended the gala hosted by the target. However, just when they were about to successfully capture Crawford, Roman came and put a stop on everything. He let the man get away.

Executive producer Martin Gero explained to Entertainment Weekly what prompted Mitchell's character to save the person he vowed to destroy. The reason Roman infiltrated Crawford's group was to take Crawford down. He and the FBI team had the same mission from the start.

However, according to Gero, Roman now feels that he is truly part of the Crawford family. Hank and Blake (Tori Anderson) have always treated him well and he wants to return the favor. This feeling of belongingness is something that he has never found in his years of living.

Even though he and Jane are siblings, Roman has not experienced how to have a family who loves you. Hank and Blake made him feel an important person and he did not want to lose that. The fact that he even ordered the death of his sister is a testament on how much Roman has changed. Jane cannot believe what her brother is saying in that phone call she received before all hell broke loose.

"The heart wants what the heart wants. Roman has never really had a stable family environment or been in a relationship that was loving and nurturing. All his relationships have been transactional. So I think it's taken him back and put him on tilt. Suddenly, the thought of losing Blake and, to a lesser extent, Hank is not something he's ready for," Gero said. He added: "I can tease that they will be the target of multiple hit-persons," Gero says. "The next episode is pretty amazing. The format is a little different for us and allows you to see the team on their own a little while dodging some pretty badass assassins."

"Blindspot" season 3 episode 18 will air Friday, April 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.