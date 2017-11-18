'Blindspot' Season 3 News: Archie Panjabi to Return for Upcoming Finale

(Photo: Facebook/NBCBlindspot) Featured is a promotional image for "Blindspot."

A familiar face is heading back to "Blindspot" season 3.

Archie Panjabi will return for the NBC mystery drama's upcoming finale, according to reports. "The Good Wife" alum is set to reprise her role as the Zero Division head Nas Kamal this season. Further details about her major comeback are still being kept under wraps. However, Kurt's (Sullivan Stapleton) onetime love interest will be playing an important part in taking down the bad guys.

"We're so elated to have the tremendous Archie Panjabi back for a very exciting one-off episode this year!" executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly. "I can't say much about what will happen in the episode yet, but Nas will play a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year."

In the show's latest episode, viewers were surprised with the revelation that Jane (Jaimie Alexander) has a daughter. The show's closing moments saw a mystery contact from Jane's past leave paperwork on her doorstep, which indicates she gave up a child for adoption —something she does not even recall she did.

Jane will be heartbroken in the next episode as she copes with the loss of her only child. The next episode will see Patterson (Ashley Johnson) try to comfort Jane during what seems to be the most gut-wrenching moment in her life.

Gero recently teased that fans will soon meet Jane's daughter. While there are speculations that it could negatively affect Kurt and Jane's relationship, the EP notes it will actually bring them closer to each other. The duo is expected to face more challenges in their relationship along the way but Gero promises all Jeller fans that "It'll all work out in the end."

The third season of "Blindspot" airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.