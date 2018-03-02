'Blindspot' Season 3 News: Nas Kamal Resurfaces To Help The Team

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Nas (Archie Panjabi) will be back with the rest of the team in the next episode of 'Blindspot' season 3.

Based on the sneak peek for the episode titled "Warning Shot," Nas will resurface to help the FBI to search for a fatal piece of technology that was taken out from the NSA custody.

However, Panjabi revealed that her character has another agenda for her return. According to the actress, Nas is currently connected with the CIA. "But she brings with her some very pressing bit of intel that requires the whole team to go undercover at a massive hackers party with Rich Dotcom [Ennis Esmer] as their guide," the actress also said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "What she has learned is so interesting, and it'll interest the team professionally and personally, but she also brings more answers than questions."

Nas' return also means that she will finally find out that her former love interest Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is now married to Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander). According to Panjabi, her character will be happy for the couple. "There is a scene where both Weller and Nas discuss it in a very mature way," she also stated.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Bill Nye was cast to portray the role of Patterson's (Ashley Johnson) father in an upcoming episode of "Blindspot" season 3.

According to the report, Nye will play the role of himself later this season. While details about his involvement in the show remain under wraps, it can be assumed that he can help the team find out the meaning of some of Jane's mysterious tattoos.

It can also mean that more information about Patterson's identity could be revealed during Nye's guesting, particularly her real name. Since she is Nye's daughter, it can be assumed that her first name is Patterson while Nye is her last name.

NBC airs the latest episodes of "Blindspot" season 3 every Fridays at 8 p.m. EST.