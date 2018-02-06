'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: Archie Panjabi Returns as a Villain Capable of Mass Destruction

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

Fans have a month-long wait ahead before "Blindspot" season 3 returns.

Making way for the Winter Olympics, "Blindspot" is taking a break in the middle of its third season. However, fans can look forward to an exciting episode when the NBC crime-drama series resumes.

A teaser trailer for the first episode back, titled "Warning Shot," has been released. It opens with "Blindspot" stars Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander informing viewers that the show will be going on a hiatus before resuming its third season in March.

The preview itself teases the existence of a "device with the power of mass destruction." Tensions rise as the threat of the device looms large. There also seems to be a security breach somewhere, which is not good news for the FBI.

"Any system pushed to the point of collapse," Kurt Weller (Stapleton) warns.

"Total overload," Patterson (Ashley Johnson) adds.

An explosion takes place, though it is not apparent where or how. Thankfully, fans do not have to wait to find out the identity of the villain masterminding the entire operation. The clip teases the return of "an old friend" who is behind the whole thing. Nas Kamal (Archie Panjabi) is revealed to be that person.

"They don't understand. These are the sacrifices we make," she says ominously to a perplexed Jane.

It can be recalled that Nas was last seen back in season 2 as head of a secret department of the NSA. She was part of the team who investigated Sandstorm, but she ultimately resigned and shouldered all of the failures of the NSA-FBI task force that she put together in an effort to shield them from a federal investigation.

As for Roman (Luke Mitchell), the previous episode saw Crawford (David Morse) recruiting him to kill the team. But, Roman himself gave orders to the team members to hinder Crawford.

"He needs the team to help him take down Crawford — at least for now — so he'll do what he can to protect them as long as it serves his interests," executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly about Roman's decision.

"Blindspot" season 3 returns Friday, March 2 on NBC.