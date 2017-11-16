'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: Archie Panjabi Returns as Nas Kamal

"Blindspot" guest star Archie Panjabi marks her return on the NBC spy drama. The actress reprises her role as the NSA agent Nas Kamal who last appeared on the show in the season 2 finale.

Showrunner Martin Gero announced Panjabi's return in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Emmy-winning actress' guest stint will be for one episode only, which won't air until 2018 or the second half of "Blindspot" season 3.

"We're so elated to have the tremendous Archie Panjabi back for a very exciting one-off episode this year!" Gero said. "I can't say much about what will happen in the episode yet, but Nas will play a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year."

Kamal's return will also provide an update on Shepherd's (Michelle Herd) status. Kamal helped Agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his team in capturing Shepherd in the season 2 finale and she brought the criminal into custody. Shepherd, however, won't likely be back in the series since the actress playing her moved on to another show.

"Blindspot" season 3 picks up years after the final events of the previous season. Much has changed in the dynamics of the FBI team, including their personal relationships. It will be interesting to see how Kamal will react to the changes knowing her past romantic history with Weller. Stapleton said that it's quite challenging to have the characters' relationships evolve but it's also bringing out their distinct personalities.

Meanwhile, Weller's team will deal with a Manhattan bomber in "Blindspot" season 3 episode 4. Jane (Jaimie Alexander), on the other hand, will learn another secret from her childhood.

"Blindspot" also stars Rob Brown (Edgar Reade), Audrey Esparza (Tasha Zapata), Ashley Johnson (Patterson) and Luke Mitchell (Roman). The upcoming episode will feature Paul Guilfoyle and Mary Stuart Masterson as guest stars.

"Blindspot" airs Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.