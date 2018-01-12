'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: EP Martin Gero Teases an Emotional Episode for Jane and Weller

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promo image for 'Blindspot' season 3

"Blindspot" season 3 is set to return this Friday, and executive producer Martin Gero has revealed some details about where the series will pick up. According to him, the new episode will be an emotional one, opening with everyone wondering where Weller (Kurt Stapleton) and Jane (Jaimie Alexander) are.

The upcoming episode will see how the characters will deal with the possibility that it was Weller who killed Jane's daughter. Asked about the future of their relationship, Gero said in a recent interview, "Kind of like how we did when we revealed that Borden was the mole, we spent a whole act talking about the repercussions of that, and we do that this time."

Gero said that the climax of it all will not happen right away. Instead, the episode will begin with everyone wondering where Weller and Jane are. "The episode will start and everyone's like, 'Where is Weller and Jane? How come they haven't come into work yet?' and we know they're dealing with some sh*t. The first act after the teaser, we really deep dive, it's really emotional," he said.

Gero went on to add that the upcoming episode is the best work that Alexander and Stapleton have done all year. He also revealed that Jane's initial reaction to the news that it was Weller who killed her daughter would be to think that he must be wrong, or believe that Weller's victim may not be her daughter.

Meanwhile, the second half of season 3 will see the return of Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, the new head of the FBI, and Audrey Esparza as Natasha Zapata. The future episodes will also see the return of Luke Mitchell's Roman and explore his vendetta against his sister Jane.

"Blindspot" season 3 will return on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.