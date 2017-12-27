'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: Jane Leaves Weller in New Teaser Trailer

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

The upcoming episode of "Blindspot" season 3 will see the team searching for very deadly weapons.

The synopsis of the winter premiere, titled "Hot Burning Flames," states that the team must set their personal issues and differences aside when a new task comes knocking on their door. Some nuclear warheads have disappeared, and the team must work together in order to locate them before anything bad happens.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) confessing to Jane (Jaimie Alexander) that he was the one who killed her daughter. The revelation was already made in the midseason finale, and it looks like some tough times are ahead for the couple. Weller reasons that he did not tell her because he is afraid of losing her. But, Jane does not accept his explanation, removes her ring, and then walks away.

Executive producer Martin Gero previously teased Jane's reaction to the big news, saying she will be far from overjoyed about it. He also said that Jane will find it difficult to forgive Weller since he kept this secret from her for so long.

The full extent of Weller's hand in the death of Jane's daughter remains to be seen, but Gero promised that the midseason premiere will delve into the story a little deeper.

"We dedicated a quarter of the next episode to this backstory," he said. "Weller will lay it all out for Jane and us and we'll show a bunch of flashbacks to really let everyone in on what happened in Berlin finally."

Since Weller has already admitted the truth to Jane, Roman (Luke Mitchell) will have to look for another way to keep the FBI agent tied to his strings. If that is not enough to excite fans, Gero also assured that the premiere is "one of our biggest and most satisfying ever."

"Blindspot" season 3 will return on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.