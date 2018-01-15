'Blindspot' Season 3 Spoilers: Reade's Girlfriend Helps Stop A Deadly Terrorist Plot

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promo poster for 'Blindspot' season 3

A highly dangerous terrorist plot is about to unfold in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot" season 3.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Balance of Might," the team will race against time to stop a terrorism plot to explode. But they need the help of Assistant Director Edgar Reade's (Rob Brown) journalist girlfriend Megan Butani, portrayed by guest star Reshma Shetty.

However, the synopsis did not mention if the FBI became successful in stopping the attack from happening.

Meanwhile, series creator Martin Gero told the reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour that life will be difficult for newlyweds Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) after he confessed in the midseason finale that he killed his daughter.

"It's a very emotional story, obviously, and I don't want to give too much away, because I think people really deserve to — it's a really big part of the story and they should just watch it," Gero said in a statement that was posted on TV Guide. "I think we deal with it really well, we dedicate a lot of time to it in that episode back, but it's a hard thing to get over. It's a really hard thing to get over. And how #Jeller mends is a really interesting and beautiful story, and you have that to look forward to in the next few episodes."

This means that Weller and Jane will have to work on their strained relationship in the upcoming episodes of the season. According to the series creator, the couple has to find the balance in keeping their relationship despite all the dark secrets that they kept from each other.

Gero also teased that the fans will have mixed feelings when they see the final episode of the season, since it will feature a twist that will keep them hanging until the next installment of the show.

NBC will air the next episode of "Blindspot" season 3 on Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT.