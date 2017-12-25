Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promo image for 'Blindspot' season 3

Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) will have a lot to deal with when "Blindspot" returns for the second half of season 3.

In the midseason finale titled "City Folks Under Wraps," Weller admitted to Jane (Jaimie Alexander) that she found her long-lost daughter in Germany. However, he also admitted that he already killed her.

In an interview with TVLine, series creator Martin Gero revealed that Weller's admission to Jane will have a huge effect on their relationship, and its repercussions will last until the remaining episodes of the season.

When asked if Weller is really telling the truth to Jane when he confessed that he killed her daughter, Gero revealed that whatever Weller said is real since the two became honest when they became closer to each other. "But what's shocking to her is this major reveal that he's been keeping from her. Now, he has his reasons, and we'll hear about those in the next episode. The story he's about to tell is a pretty tragic one," the series creator stated. "But for Jane, first and foremost, the betrayal of not telling her is going to be a hard pill for her to swallow."

Gero also mentioned that fans of the series will also find out why Weller killed Jane's daughter, as well as the circumstances that paved the way for it to happen. According to the series creator, the events that happened in Berlin will unfold through flashbacks. "Weller will tell Jane everything, and we'll get a chance to hear him for the first time. And we'll see a bunch of flashbacks about what happened and how. Our next episode is one of our biggest and most satisfying ever," he stated.

The next episode of "Blindspot" season 3 will be aired by NBC on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. EDT.