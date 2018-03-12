Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

The upcoming episode of "Blindspot" season 3 will see the team weighing a decision that could have disastrous effects.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Deductions," states that a prisoner will come forward with a warning of a dangerous plot, but the team will find themselves in a difficult position. They will have to decide whether the prisoner is trustworthy. After all, lives are at stake, and the plot could be true.

Roman (Luke Mitchell) and Crawford (special guest star David Morse), on the other hand, will disagree and argue about how to manage an unstable situation, while Zapata (Audrey Esparza) will find herself caught between the FBI and the CIA.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a plane at 30,000 feet, but it will not stay that way for long. It is revealed that the plane, which crashes, went down on purpose.

But, that is not the only problem the team has to deal with. New York is attacked once again, and the team must find the only person who may be able to help. However, it is not going to be easy since that person is an old adversary.

Meanwhile, the previous episode saw the return of Borden (Ukweli Roach), who was revealed to be alive this whole time after seemingly dying in an explosion back in season 2. Executive producer Martin Gero confirmed the news as well while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

"Borden will be back in a couple of weeks and we will finally find out what's been going on," he said.

The decision was not a hasty one, Gero explained further. In fact, bringing him back from the dead was something they already had in mind ever since he was apparently killed off.

"This is something we've been planning since he 'died' back in Season 2. [We shot] some extra footage at the time to explain how he's not dead and what he's been up to," he revealed.

"Blindspot" season 3 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.