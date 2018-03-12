'Blindspot' Spoilers: The Team Heads Over South Africa For Season 3 Finale

Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promo image for 'Blindspot' season 3

It seems like the third season finale of "Blindspot" will reveal more information about an important character's life as the FBI team heads over South Africa.

Entertainment Weekly shared that the production is heading towards South Africa for the last episode of season 3. It was confirmed by executive producer Martin Gero.

"Blindspot has shot on five continents now and we're so very excited to finish this season in South Africa," Gero stated. "Fans of Blindspot will realize how important that country is to the mythology of show, so it's great to finally go there and, well, I can't say much more."

While the executive producer refused to provide more details about the significance of the country in the plot of the finale, long-time fans of the series know that a major part of the story originated in South Africa because Jane Doe's (Jaimie Alexander) real identity Alice Kruger was born and raised there.

Jane's real name was first noticed by fans through a puzzle that was deciphered right around the time when the premiere of "Blindspot" season 2 was released. The premiere episode also revealed that Jane/Alice was born in South Africa with Roman (Luke Mitchell), whose real name is Ian Kruger.

It was also revealed that their biological parents were anti-Apartheid activists who were killed by the government. The siblings were brought to a secret academy that teaches kids to become operatives, but they were rescued by a mystery organization called the Sandstorm that was led by Shepherd (Michelle Hurd), who also turned out to be their foster mother.

The return to South Africa could mean that Jane, her husband Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), and the rest of the team on the FBI will try to find something from her past to help them in the present times.

Meanwhile, Alexander revealed on a post on her Twitter account that she is currently recuperating from a health scare after her appendix ruptured. But the actress is out of danger at the moment and told her fans that she is on her way to full recovery.

Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT! I’m so excited for you all to see it

"Blindspot" season 3 airs every Fridays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.