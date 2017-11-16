Blizzard Hits 'Star Wars Battlefront 2' on Social Media With Their Free 'Starcraft 2' Posts

Blizzard has just made "StarCraft 2" free to play, and perhaps to drive the point home, the game's Twitter account took a mean swipe at the much-maligned "Star Wars Battlefront 2" along the way.

One post might not have put their point across, too, so the social media team of "StarCraft" put out not two, but three posts pointing out how everything in the new free "StarCraft 2" update comes at zero cost. Which happens to be the opposite with "Star Wars Battlefront 2," where a lot of the content comes with a price tag even after paying the full game price.

Blizzard Blizzard emphasized via social media how "StarCraft 2" has everything unlocked for free.

"Number of hours it takes to earn the full StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty Campaign: 0," as Blizzard started the hits via Twitter on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

"Number of hours before you can play ANY Co-op Commander in StarCraft II: 0," the "StarCraft" Twitter handle added, before capping it out with a pointed tweet that included a funny clip that underscores Blizzard's last point.

"Number of pay-to-win mechanics in StarCraft II: 0," the game studio posted, in the wake of recent outrage garnered by "Star Wars Battlefront 2" for their upgrade mechanics that are allegedly designed to drive players towards microtransactions

The backlash against EA and DICE for their response to the Vader fiasco was nothing short of unprecedented, too; and this piece of hot news is something that Blizzard and the "Starcraft 2" team can easily hitch their new free-to-play wagon to.

That said, Blizzard, along with Activision, are not exactly spotless in that regard. Even their other free-to-play game "Hearthstone" could take players about $1,000 spent on cards every year just to keep up with the season changes, as PC Gamer points out.

It's also their other game "Overwatch" that's one of the titles that spurred the recent loot box trend.

"StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty" is now free from their website, and they are also offering "StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm" free for previous owners until Dec. 8.