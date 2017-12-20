Blizzard Job Listing Hints New Vehicles For Existing Game

Overwatch A gameplay screenshot featuring "Overwatch" character, Mei.

A new Blizzard job listing suggests that the company is looking to incorporate vehicles in a yet unannounced project. The company is looking for a senior software engineer, ideally with "proven experience in vehicle handling."

According to the post, the position mainly entails creating vehicles in "a robust first-person engine." In addition, interested parties are also required to have experience in "real-time rigid body physics and dynamic forces."

"The ideal candidate has proven experience in vehicle handling, with exposure to other game systems like physics, animation, and cameras," Blizzard says in the posting. "They must have outstanding people skills and a longstanding passion for playing games across multiple genres and platforms."

However, the most interesting part of the listing is it requires the candidate to be comfortable with adding and working within an established code framework. This suggests that the technology for the unannounced project might already exist and is being used on one of Blizzard's many titles.

Previous job listings from the seemed related to its most recent one with the company looking for someone to work on a robust first-person engine for the unannounced project. Another more recent listing this year pointed to Blizzard's hit first-person shooter "Overwatch" as the project in question although no official announcement has been made.

The speculation that "Overwatch" will soon feature vehicles is plausible given that it is currently the only game that makes use of a first-person perspective. While it's possible that Blizzard might be working on a brand new IP (intellectual property) their reputation for incredibly long development cycles makes this highly unlikely.

It would be interesting how vehicles will interact with the current "Overwatch" gameplay. Will there be character-specific vehicles that amplify current abilities or will there be "one-size-fits-all" vehicles that give added benefits such as increased survivability or firepower?

Whatever the case, it's definitely something worth anticipating considering the quality of Blizzard's current titles. While all clues point to "Overwatch," all possibilities need to be considered, especially concerning a new IP.